Richard Sherman Takes Shot At Buccaneers During Recent Interview

Richard Sherman throws shade at Buccaneers due to them playing him right away.

Richard Sherman announced on Tuesday that he's joining Amazon Prime Videos Thursday Night Football coverage this season. Although he's going to be joining the broadcast team, the 34-year-old hasn't ruled out a potential return to the NFL.

"No, no, I'm still leaving that door open as long as I can," Sherman told Wyche. "I'm obviously going to keep training and staying in shape, but gotta take the opportunities when they're there, and this is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn't pass it up."

Throughout this interview, Sherman made some interesting comments about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one of them stood out.

“As long as they don’t throw me in for three straight games fresh off the streets, I’ve got something in the tank,” Sherman told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche on Tuesday when asked about his ability to play in 2022.

This definitely seems like a shot at Tampa Bay, who ended up playing Sherman a few days after signing him a season ago. The veteran cornerback was signed because the Buccaneers had some injuries at the defensive back position and they needed some help.

Although the comment was probably just all fun and games, it's still an interesting one to think about. Maybe he didn't enjoy his time in Tampa Bay as much as most thought. 

Nonetheless, it's going to be exciting to have him in the booth. Most of the former players that we've seen become analysts usually offer great insight to fans.

