Skip to main content

Rob Gronkowski calls out superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Rob Gronkowski wants a shot at WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson once his NFL career is over.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, current free agent TE Rob Gronkowski exclaimed that he wants to face off against WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson once his NFL playing days are over.

"It would be pretty cool to have The Rock come back, and face The Rock," Gronkowski said, "or have him as my tag team partner." 

The matchup would put two former professional football players against each other and would be an intriguing one to watch.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' Jason Licht Comments on Tom Brady to Miami Dolphins Reports

Both Gronk and ‘The Rock’ have great personalities when it comes to pandering to their fans. ‘The Rock's career took off when he was a pro wrestler and is now one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gronk has a sea of fans himself strictly based on his personality. From guest appearances on network shows/events or just his social media game as a whole, Gronk has become one of America’s favorite personalities to follow. 

With his future up in the air we could definitely see Gronk eyeing other ventures for life after football and he has the WWE background to do so.

READ MORE: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Teammates

Gronk appeared at Wrestlemania33 a few years back where he claimed the 24/7 title belt. Having an “in” with the WWE certainly helps when imagining, or the possibility of, this matchup of American icons.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

DE873231-091F-4E52-B550-A0E506E8B51F
News

Buccaneers' Jason Licht Comments on Tom Brady to Miami Dolphins Reports

By David Harrison19 hours ago
USATSI_14335472
News

Tom Brady announces the return of ‘The Match’

By Caleb SkinnerApr 18, 2022
Nakobe Dean
News

New 7-Round Buccaneers Mock Draft Strikes a Solid Balance

By David HarrisonApr 18, 2022
Jason Licht
News

NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Jason Licht Rank Among the League's General Managers?

By David HarrisonApr 16, 2022
Teagan Quitoriano
News

Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Late Round Tight End Who Studies Rob Gronkowski's Game

By David HarrisonApr 16, 2022
USATSI_17973505
News

Floyd Mayweather to pay NFL team $20 million if they sign Antonio Brown

By Caleb SkinnerApr 15, 2022
USATSI_17366495
News

Top Defensive Breakout Candidates for the Buccaneers in 2022

By Collin HaalboomApr 15, 2022
USATSI_9134216
Draft

Draft expert's 7-round mock draft presents ideal scenario for the Buccaneers

By Collin HaalboomApr 15, 2022