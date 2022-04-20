Rob Gronkowski calls out superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

In an interview with TMZ Sports, current free agent TE Rob Gronkowski exclaimed that he wants to face off against WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson once his NFL playing days are over.

"It would be pretty cool to have The Rock come back, and face The Rock," Gronkowski said, "or have him as my tag team partner."

The matchup would put two former professional football players against each other and would be an intriguing one to watch.

Both Gronk and ‘The Rock’ have great personalities when it comes to pandering to their fans. ‘The Rock's career took off when he was a pro wrestler and is now one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood.

Gronk has a sea of fans himself strictly based on his personality. From guest appearances on network shows/events or just his social media game as a whole, Gronk has become one of America’s favorite personalities to follow.

With his future up in the air we could definitely see Gronk eyeing other ventures for life after football and he has the WWE background to do so.

Gronk appeared at Wrestlemania33 a few years back where he claimed the 24/7 title belt. Having an “in” with the WWE certainly helps when imagining, or the possibility of, this matchup of American icons.

