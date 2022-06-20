Top NFL Teams to Land Bucccaneers’ Quarterback Tom Brady in 2023

Ever since Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the media, and rumors, have followed. Brady is one of those players that merits the attention he receives, however, some of the media and rumors that come with a player of this caliber may not be the best.

Earlier this offseason, once Brady announced his un-retirement, there were reports that Brady initially intended to make his way to the Miami Dolphins before eventually signing with the Bucs. The rumors are still not dead and they will inevitably continue through the 2022 season and afterwards once Brady becomes a free agent.

Albert Breer, a senior NFL reporter for Sports Illustrated, doesn't put it past Brady moving on from the Bucs and playing for a different team come 2023.

“Tom Brady’s Miami non-answer reminded me of something I think not enough people are paying attention to,” Breer wrote on June 13, 2022. “His latest contract with the Buccaneers was, for sure, a cap-savings measure first and foremost. No real years were added to Brady’s deal (four voidable seasons were tacked on for cap accounting purposes), and Brady secured a no-franchise/transition tag provision in the negotiation. That means Brady is free to go wherever he wants next March.

“And after dipping his toe in the retirement water, and pulling it out six weeks later, come this offseason, can anyone be sure he won’t want to make another run at extending his playing career past his 46th birthday? And if he does, could the Dolphins or 49ers be at the point where they’d be willing to do something if their young quarterbacks don’t play to the level they’re hoping? It’s worth at least thinking about, because I don’t think it’s something that’s lost on Brady himself.”

It's not difficult to see why the 49ers and Dolphins are at the top of the list. Both franchises have young quarterbacks that still need to prove themselves in the NFL. The Dolphins have already had rumors of their own regarding Tua Tagoviloa and moving on from him. Trey Lance on the other hand has yet to really garner much playing time to show his development. With both those things being true, it would seem as if Miami would be the most aggressive in pursuing Brady once his contract does expire following the 2022 season.

Breer makes a compelling argument for Brady to move onto a different team in search of more Super Bowls, but at the end of the day do we really believe Brady would leave the situation he is currently in to possibly have a similar situation in a different city? It's possible, but in my opinion not probable.

Brady has gone on record stating how much he loves being in the Tampa Bay area and he has tons of control over the team and the moves they make based off of his relationship with the Bucs' front office. I don't believe Brady would make a move other than retirement at this point of his career.

He is still playing at a high level and remains competitive, but the overall arch of him retiring is to spend more time with his family. They have sacrificed a ton for his career and he wants to repay them with his time and efforts once he is indeed done with football. Another move to a different organization would prolong said wants for his life after football.

Brady will remain with the Buccaneers through this season and then again reexamine where he is at. If that is retirement Bucs' faithful will forever be grateful for bringing the organization back to glory. If he decides to change teams and not retire it will be interesting to see the reaction from not only Bucs' fans, but all of those who cover and follow the NFL.

