Ryan Jensen Injured at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

It is just the second day of training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the team is already dealing with a potentially devastating injury to one of their key cogs on the offensive line - C Ryan Jensen.

Anytime you see a player being carted off the field worry starts to set in. You never want to see a player get injured, but when the cart gets involved you start to think the worst has happened and the player may be dealing with an injury that could be career-altering.

Ryan Jensen may not be the star on the offensive line like his teammates Tristan Wirfs and Donovan Smith, but he provides leadership that is key to molding together a great offensive line. Not only that, but a quarterback's best friend is the center. The relationship and cohesion between QB and C are very important. Without that cohesion timing of plays and turnovers can occur.

Jensen has been as solid as one could be at his position and has built a rapport with Tom Brady since Brady arrived a few seasons ago. Jensen is also a tone-setter for the Bucs. He has been known to get under defenders' skin causing them to make mistakes that the Bucs have taken advantage of.

Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles said they do not know the severity of the injury to Jensen's left knee, but that he will be getting an MRI today that will be able to determine how serious it is.

In the meantime, the Buccaneers will look toward last year's third-round draft pick Robert Hainsey. Hopefully, the injury to Jensen is not as serious as it seemed in live action.

