Ryan Jensen Knee Injury Could be Season-Ending for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After suffering an apparent knee injury earlier this morning at Bucs training camp – and having to be carted off the field shortly thereafter – reports are beginning to surface that one of the Buccaneers' most important players, Ryan Jensen, may have suffered a very serious injury.

As reported by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the team fears that a serious knee injury may have been the result of a training camp mishap earlier today. Based on the footage, and reactions coming out of One Buccaneer Place when the injury occurred, this unfortunate news isn't all that surprising.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Throws Touchdown to Julio Jones During Buccaneers Training Camp

Ryan Jensen's value to the Buccaneers extends far beyond what meets the eye. His hard-nosed demeanor, willingness to lay his body on the line to protect his teammates (most notably Tom Brady), and physical style of play are all factors that have contributed toward Jensen becoming one of the most well-respected interior offensive linemen in the game. Not to mention, he hasn't missed a start over his last five seasons in the league.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Takes a Shot at New Buccaneers Tight End Kyle Rudolph

But you could easily argue that his hard hat, steel toe boots, and lunch pale approach to practice, and his fun-loving personality in the locker room, have been equally as important towards him establishing himself as one of the team's most respected leaders – and an undeniable fan favorite in Tampa.

Assuming these reports are true, the first concern is obviously that Ryan Jensen will have a clear path to making a full recovery. After that, attention will quickly shift to who is going to fill the void left behind.

Robert Hainsey is the player who took Jensen's spot after he went down at practice, and he's the most logical player to replace Jensen as the team's starting center moving forward. If he isn't up to the task, then swing-lineman, Nick Leverett, is another guy who has the versatility to potentially fill the role.

Or could the Buccaneers seek to acquire some reinforcements via free agency or trade?

Time will tell.

Until the details of Jensen's injury become public, as well as his estimated time of recovery, the Buccaneers' plans to fill his shoes will likely remain quiet.

But no matter what the team decides to do, one thing is for sure... the task of keeping Tom Brady clean and upright in the pocket just becomes a lot more challenging.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, make sure to follow Collin Haalboom on Twitter and YouTube.