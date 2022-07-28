Tom Brady Throws Touchdown to Julio Jones During Buccaneers Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to snag star wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal for this upcoming season making their offense even scarier to opposing defenses.

Julio Jones did not partake in the first day of training camp, but was available to the media and joined in on the practices on day two. Going off of the video, it seems like the veteran WR still has juice left and the connection between him and Tom Brady should be a match made in heaven.

The Buccaneers and Tom Brady looked to get Julio involved early on Day 2 of training camp. Going to him early and often. Jones looks fluid in his cuts and clearly still has the incredible hands and vert to make difficult catches. With the likes of Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, and Kyle Rudolph around him Jones should be able to find holes in the defense and exploit his matchup.

It will be interesting to see how he progresses throughout training camp leading up to preseason and the regular season. The Bucs' should monitor his work load as to not risk injury as Jones has dealt with injuries the past two seasons. From what we have seen so far though it appears that the Buccaneers and Jones made the right decision in choosing one another.

