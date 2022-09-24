Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) return to action on Sunday afternoon with their first home game of the regular season against the Green Bay Packers (1-1). After starting the season on the road, the Buccaneers will be back in familiar territory for an NFC matchup with the Packers.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers headline what could be a fun contest on the offensive side of the ball. With that being said, the Buccaneers have struggled to convert this season on offense while the Packers bounced back on Sunday Night Football after a disappointing loss to Minnesota in week 1.

The Bucs will be limited on offense once again with Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Donovan Smith expected to miss the game due to injury. Mike Evans will also be out due to a suspension. The team will need backups and new faces, such as veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, to step up alongside Brady. Tampa Bay's defense has held strong in 2022 and it'll need another consistent performance against the Packers.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as Tampa Bay looks to win its home opener.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

This might be the final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers face off on the football field. But don't expect it to be some pretty, storybook ending for either party. This projects to be a physical, defensive battle where each offense will have to take what comes to them.

The Buccaneers are simply beat up on offense. Three of their top four receivers won't play due to a variety of reasons while the team is relying on its third-string left tackle to protect Brady's blindside with Donovan Smith out and Logan Wells sidelined for the season.

Tampa Bay holds one of the top defenses in the league and will make it tough on Rodgers and his revamped receiving corps. The injuries will doom the Buccaneers in the end.

Season record: 2-0

Packers 27, Buccaneers 21

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers for most likely the last time ever to kick off the Buccaneers' home season opener? Primetime afternoon kick? This one is just adding up to be a fun game for four quarters. I like Brady in this matchup but it's going to be close, very close.

Season record: 1-1

Buccaneers 27, Packers 24

David Harrison (@DHarrison82)

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inch their way back to getting more than one or two weapons for Tom Brady to use in the passing game, they’ll continue to lean on Leonard Fournette. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers are in a similar position as their weapons have struggled early, and are still getting up to speed. Rodgers vs Brady will actually be Fournette vs Jones, and the team with the better run defense wins.

Season record: 1-1

Buccaneers 31, Packers 21

Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)

Brady vs. Rodgers. NFC implications. You can't get much better than that. Both teams are looking for answers when it comes to their receivers, however, the Packers' offense has looked more explosive up to this point of the season. On the other side, the Bucs' defense has played out of its mind the past two weeks and should once again be up to the challenge. With both teams having injury concerns, this one could look different than anticipated. I ultimately think the Bucs' receivers and the offense will finally figure things out and come away with a victory.

Season record: 1-1

Buccaneers 31, Packers 24

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

I like how the Packers bounced back in Week 2 and Aaron Rodgers will usually play well enough to keep them in any game. I was surprised by the Buc's defense against the Saints so I would expect the unit to make Green Bay really work to come out with a win.



Season record: 1-1

Packers 24, Buccaneers 17

CONSENSUS: Tampa Bay (3-2)

