Tom Brady Dealing with Hand Issue Ahead of Green Bay Packers Matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together a massive fourth quarter to pull out a divisional win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. While Jameis Winston's three interceptions and a fight between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore took center stage, Tom Brady may be dealing with an underlying issue.

The quarterback was spotted shaking and fidgeting with his hand throughout the game against New Orleans. The injury occurred during a botched exchange between Brady and center Robert Hainsey on the opening drive of the game.

On Thursday, ESPN's Jenna Laine provided some more details on the issue that Brady is dealing with. It's not something that'll keep him out of the lineup but it'll be interesting to see if he can throw at full velocity with this occurring on his throwing hand.

"Clearly, while he may not be in great pain, there's got to be something that's frustrating or annoying about it. We saw him, in the very small window that was open to us today here at Bucs practice, many times he was shaking that hand, looking at that hand, at one point we saw him go over and spray something on that hand," Laine said. "He did talk about on Monday that it was his ring finger that was banged up, it happened on a botched snap, so we know exactly when it happened. Look, this is not going to keep him out of the game and it may not affect him at all but there is something about it, it's not nothing."

"Now, there are plenty of other teammates that have a laundry list of things that are far more serious," Laine continued. "Once again, Chris Godwin not out there, Julio Jones not out there. You want a good piece of Bucs news, his left tackle, Donovan Smith, who missed last week because of that hyper-extended elbow, he was back today, he was wearing a brace on that elbow. This team needs all the help that they can get on the injury front because it has been a challenge from the get-go for this Buccaneers team that has managed to come out of so far unscathed at 2-0."

Brady completed 18/34 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown against the Saints. For the season, he's connected on 59% of his passes for 402 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Tampa Bay is set to play its home-opener against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. The game will be televised on FOX.

