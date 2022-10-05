Skip to main content

Veteran Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Retirement

After just two games as a member of the Bucs, the veteran is retiring from the NFL.

The Cole Beasley experiment didn't last long.

At least in Tampa Bay.

According to his agent, Justin Turner, Beasley has decided to retire from the NFL after joining the Buccaneers just two weeks ago. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband." 

Cole Beasley finished his short-lived tenure with the Bucs after playing in just two games. He recorded 4 receptions for a total of 17 yards as a Buccaneer. 

Although his time in pewter and red didn't amount to much on the field, it's worth acknowledging that the 5'8", 175-pound slot receiver made quite an impact in the NFL. The former Buffalo Bill and Dallas Cowboy recorded 65+ catches in four straight seasons at one point – and produced a career-high 82 catches for 967 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 with the Bills. 

The timing of this move won't have any implications on the Bucs' active roster, with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones all returning to the lineup last week. 

Beasley's signing felt like more of a contingency plan than anything else, with the Buccaneers having been crippled by injury and misfortune at the position so early in the season. 

And now, if Beasley is at the point where he believes his time should be spent with his family instead of his teammates on the football field, it feels like a win-win for both Cole Beasley, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

