Report: Tom Brady Suffers Injury During Kansas City Chiefs Game

Late in the second quarter of Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady was sacked by Chiefs CB, L'Jarius Snead, who flew into the backfield without being touched, before laying a strong hit on the Bucs' 45-year-old quarterback.

Not only did Brady fumble the football on the play, but he was clearly in some pain – visibly clutching his right shoulder – as soon as the hit occurred.

Shortly thereafter, Brady could be seen on the sideline, lightly tossing the football, moving his right arm, and trying to work through the pain.

And although Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and Tom Brady) fans around the world were holding their collective breath during those moments, he didn't end up missing a snap. In fact, Brady seemed to really lock in following the hit and began to attack the Chiefs through the air at an aggressive rate.

Brady finished the contest having completed 39/52 passes while accounting for 385 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air – he looked fantastic.

But just because Brady had success throwing the football, doesn't mean he wasn't dealing with some pain. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brady suffered an injury to his right rotator cuff.

Here is a direct quote from Rapoport, detailing his perception of the injury, and how it may affect the Bucs' quarterback moving forward.

"My understanding is Tom Brady is going to be okay. He has played with – I would say – similar injuries in the past. A little bit of a rotator cuff injury deal, not believed to be major. Not believed to be something that will limit him going forward. Just really something Tom Brady is going to have to keep an eye on."

"Tom Brady is going to be okay. I would say, it's nothing that will limit any of his accuracy or strength on his throws, or really anything long term."

So obviously it's not ideal that Tom Brady is banged up, especially with it being his throwing shoulder. That said, based on his performance in the second half vs. the Chiefs on Sunday night, it seems pretty clear that this is not an injury that should slow down Tom Brady.

Looking beyond the loss itself, which saw the Buccaneers' defense give up more points to the Chiefs than they had in their first three games combined, the offense finally gave fans a glimpse of how dynamic they can be when they utilize their weapons and prioritize a pass-first approach.

Unfortunately, this pass-first approach wasn't really put into action until the game felt like it was out of reach.

I'm curious to see whether or not offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and head coach, Todd Bowles, decide to employ a more aggressive passing attack early next game – as opposed to waiting for their opponent to dictate how they should call plays on offense – which feels like what's been happening through the first four games of this season.

