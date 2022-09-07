Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce 2022 Team Captains

There were no surprises when Todd Bowles announced the players who had been voted as team captains for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Monday, Tampa Bay Bucs head coach, Todd Bowles, unveiled who will be representing his team at midfield before each game this season.

Straight to the point, Bowles delivered the news during his media availability on September 5th: "It'll be Mike Evans, Tom Brady, Lavonte David, Devin White, and Vita Vea. We'll hold one at a later date for special teams."

Although there are no surprises to be found within the group of players selected as team captains for this year's team, it still serves as a subtle reminder of just how impressive the 2022 Bucs roster is.

Not only are each of the team captains mentioned above elite players at their respective positions, but they're also tremendous people, teammates, and leaders in the locker room.

It may sound cliche, but the fabric of every championship team in the history of professional sports depends on strong leadership. And this 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers team has an abundance of it.

With the exception of Vita Vea, none of the other team captains are new to this responsibility.

What exactly that responsibility entails at the NFL level isn't always clear.

Establishing and/or reinforcing a culture within a locker room? Being a vocal leader on the field? Communicating more frequently with coaches? Holding teammates to a higher standard in practice? 

All of the above, I'd imagine. 

Despite my uncertainty regarding what the true responsibilities of being an NFL team captain are, one thing is for sure... Mike Evans, Tom Brady, Lavonte David, Devin White, and Vita Vea are all exemplary football players (and more importantly, people) to be tasked with leading an NFL team to success, both on the field, and off of it.

