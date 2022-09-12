Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce inactives for week 1 against Dallas Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, which figures to be a barn burner much like it was in last year's matchup. With kickoff right around the corner, the Bucs will be without a few players on opening night.

The Bucs will be missing three pieces of their high-flying offense as Scotty Miller, Kyle Rudolph, and Ke'Shawn Vaughn are listed as inactive. With Rudolph out, it shows the confidence the team has in rookie tight ends, Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. Tampa Bay's wide receiver room is deep so the loss of Scotty Miller isn't that concerning and Vaughn is listed as the #3 running back behind Fournette and rookie Rachaad White so the Bucs should be fine there as well with Giovani Bernard slotting in as the third back.

On the defensive side of the ball, rookie corner Zyon McCollum will miss the opening game due to an injury. Even though McCollum wasn't getting the start it would have been great game reps to get him acclimated to the NFL. Tampa Bay should be fine even without McCollum as Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting hold down the three corner spots ahead of him.

Hopefully McCollum and others will be able to return to the lineup next week. On a positive note, it appears that Russell Gage and Chris Godwin will both give it a go coming off of their respective injuries. The Buccaneers will look to take advantage of this and hopefully come out with a win over the Cowboys.

