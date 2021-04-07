Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' TE Antony Auclair signing with Houston Texans

Auclair appeared in eight games last season for the Bucs, earning two starts in 2020.

Despite the fact that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first time to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977, that doesn't mean some non-starters won't slip away in free agency.

While the team has done an impressive job retaining key players on both sides of the ball like linebacker Shaquil Barrett and wide receiver Chris Godwin, a total of four players have signed elsewhere this offseason.

The latest of which is tight end Antony Auclair, who is reportedly signing with the Houston Texans, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Utilized as mostly a blocking tight end, Auclair appeared in eight games this past season for the Bucs, earning two starts.

Playing behind the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, and Tanner Hudson, Auclair fell behind on the depth chart being only targeted once. With O.J. Howard set to return as well next season for the Bucs, the move for Auclair is not surprising.

RELATED: Arians: No Setbacks for Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard

He originally joined the team signing as a college free agent in May 2017. The Canadian tight tend attended Université Laval in Quebec and has played in 32 career games, with 18 starts, catching 10 passes for 84 yards since entering the league.

His most productive season by far came in 2018 when he started in 10 games, appearing in all 16 for Tampa Bay catching seven passes for 48 yards.

This past year, Auclair landed on injured reserve in September, after suffering a calf injury in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints. He was activated and returned to the team in October.

Auclair becomes the fourth player to leave Tampa Bay this offseason joining safety Andrew Adams (Eagles), cornerback Ryan Smith (Chargers), and offensive lineman Joe Haeg (Steelers) to sign elsewhere.

Stay tuned to AllBucs.com for further updates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2021 NFL free agency.