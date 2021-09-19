Inactive Lists: Carlton Davis Active for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Here's who is in and out Sunday for Tampa Bay and Atlanta in Week Two.

After being added to the injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury, Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting cornerback Carlton Davis III is active for Sunday's game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Davis did not appear on the team's inactive list which was released less than two hours prior to kickoff.

This is a good sign for Tampa Bay's secondary, a unit that received bad news earlier in the week when nickel corner Sean Murphy-Bunting was placed on injured reserve due to a dislocated elbow suffered in the season-opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to Davis, Tampa Bay will also have safety Jordan Whitehead back, who missed Week One due to a hamstring injury. Whitehead was a "full-go" in practice earlier this week, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said.

No member of the Bucs is inactive due to injury. Below is a look at Tampa Bay's full inactive list for Week Two:

WR Jaelon Darden

DL Khalil Davis

OL Nick Leverett

QB Kyle Trask

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

As for Atlanta, the Falcons will be without wide receiver Frank Darby, who suffered a calf injury in practice on Thursday. Here is who is out for Atlanta in Week Two:

DL John Cominsky

WR Frank Darby

QB Feleipe Franks

RB Wayne Gallman

CB Darren Hall

Darby is the only Atlanta player out due to injury.

The Bucs and Falcons kickoff at 4:05 p.m. EST on FOX.

