Buccaneers at Saints: Wednesday's Injury Reports

The Buccaneers released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday. Numerous updates have been given throughout the day, but here is the the day's final injury report in case you missed all the updates:

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was seen on the sidelines with crutches, but the Bucs don't plan on putting him on IR, per The Athletic's Greg Auman. This can be a tricky scenario, considering the team thought that tight end Rob Gronkowski would return for the Week 6 matchup against the Eagles and as a result, didn't put him on IR. Regardless, Brown's injury will certainly be something to monitor over the coming weeks.

Speaking of Gronk, he returned to practice Wednesday and was able to get in a limited session. He's expected to play this week, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, but I'd wait and see what the rest of the week holds in terms of Gronk updates. Either way, Gronk's limited Wednesday session is reason for encouragement.

Bruce Arians also confirmed that Dee Delaney did not practice on Wednesday.

The other good news is that cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker Lavonte David got in limited sessions, which puts them on track to play this week, but we will see how that shakes out as the week progresses. EDGE Jason Pierre-Paul did not practice, but he didn't practice all week last week either and still played. Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh missed Wednesday with what was described as a "sore knee", but Arians isn't worried about that for now.

As for the Saints, quarterback Taysom Hill, wide receiver Deonte Harris, defensive end Payton Turner, running back Dwayne Washington, and guard Andrus Peat were all listed as non-participants on Wednesday. Hill, Harris, Turner, and Washington all missed last week's game against the Seahawks while Peat was injured during the game. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported that Peat's injury is believed to be a torn pec, which would be considered season-ending, but he's currently awaiting MRI results.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.