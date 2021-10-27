Arians Unsure of Timeline for Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown's Injury

Photo: Antonio Brown; Credit: Chris Leduc

It could be shortly after their Week 9 bye, it could be further down the road. One way or another, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown's sprained ankle appears to have been more than a one-week injury.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians shared on Wednesday that he's unable to provide a clear timeline for Brown to resume playing after the wide receiver was added to the injury report last week. Brown would proceed to miss Week 7 against the Chicago Bears in the midst of his recovery process.

“Shoot, with that injury, who knows?” said Arians, according to Pewter Report. “It could be [after the Week 9 bye], it could be a long time. It’s just wait and see how the foot [heals]. He’s still on a crutch. It’s still considering an ankle sprain, but it’s around his heel.”

In five games this season, Brown has emerged as a go-to weapon for quarterback Tom Brady, compiling 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns. Second-year receiver Tyler Johnson, who has caught nine passes for 126 yards this season, filled in for Brown against the Bears last week and versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 when Brown was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Although Brown's latest injury update isn't encouraging, the Buccaneers received good news on Wednesday as tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David, and cornerback Richard Sherman were able to return to practice following injuries of their own.

