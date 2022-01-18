Skip to main content
Buccaneers Open Up As Favorites Ahead of Divisional Matchup vs. Rams

The Bucs are postseason favorites for the second week in a row.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened up as heavy favorites ahead of their Wild Card matchup with the Eagles last week. Per Vegas, they're favorites again this week to win and move on to the next round.

Per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, the Bucs opened up the week as 3-point favorites after the Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. The Bucs and Rams met back in Week 3 and the Rams won handily, 34-24, after receiving the label of underdogs ahead of that matchup, too. Tampa Bay was also favored to win the Monday Night Football game last year, but ultimately fell short, 27-24.

It will be interesting to see how much/if the line moves throughout the week. The Bucs are awaiting health updates on several key players such as Leonard Fournette, Tristan Wirfs, Mike Edwards, and Sean Murphy-Bunting. There's also the health of Josh Wells, who is the team's backup swing tackle and is supposed to fill in for Wirfs if the All-Pro right tackle can't play on Sunday. 

The Rams are also awaiting updates on starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth and reserve cornerback David Long Jr., as well. 

You can check out the rest of the odds and props for Bucs-Rams, as well as all of SI Sportsbook's latest and up-to-date spreads and other props for the Divisional Round, here.

