Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches, players speak on progression of quarterback Kyle Trask

This is an important offseason for Kyle Trask to prove he's the future of the franchise.

While Tom Brady is the unquestioned leader of the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Blaine Gabbert is the primary backup quarterback, this is an important offseason for former second round pick Kyle Trask.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Didn't Believe in (Fitz)Magic

After the announcement earlier this year that Tom Brady was retiring from football, there was some consideration inside the Tampa Bay organization regarding giving Trask the reigns of the team this upcoming season. That was put to bed when Brady announced he was coming back for his 22nd season and third with the Bucs.

While Brady, Gabbert and veteran Ryan Griffin will be competing in camp and OTA’s, Trask will be getting a lot of looks throughout. There’s a plan in place to get Kyle the work needed to continue to develop.

“This will really be a great couple of weeks here, the OTAs," said Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen. "We're going to put a priority on getting him reps and see what he's like. It's just hard to judge anyone until you get quality reps against a defense. That's one of our goals in this camp. We've got three other veteran guys, who really don't need a ton of it. So, we're going to get him a bunch of reps to get a good, good look at him. I think he continues to progress and I'm glad we didn't have to find out opening day this year. That gives us another year to keep developing him and see. This offseason, that's one of the priorities."

New head coach Todd Bowles backed up that sentiment.

“I think it's very important," said Bowles of getting Trask a lot of snaps in May and June. "Anytime you've got a young guy that gets extra reps going into training camp and has a chance to play, you give it to him."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

READ MORE: Update on Chris Godwin's Return Timeline

We’ve seen varying amounts of success with young quarterbacks in the NFL. Guys like Aaron Rodgers, to Patrick Mahomes, had to wait behind vets while Justin Fields, Josh Allen and others were thrown into the fire. Getting Brady back helps the long-term potential of Trask as he gets more time to work with Brady and become more comfortable with the offense.

This past Tuesday, Trask showed flashes as tight end Cameron Brate liked what he saw.

"You can kind of tell, he feels a lot more comfortable this year compared to where he was last year, with a full year of learning the offense," said Brate. "I think the future's really bright for Kyle. I think he's got a good mindset and demeanor about him to play the quarterback position in the NFL, and obviously the arm talent's there as well. He's just got to keep improving and keep stacking these good practices."

Stay tuned to BucsGameday as we track Kyle's progress over the next nine OTA’s, as well as the upcoming three-day mini-camp in June. 

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Tristan Wirfs Tom Brady
News

Buccaneers Offseason Ensures 'Another Year of Contention'

By David Harrison1 hour ago
4AB7EE3F-A6C5-4E8A-9B32-39C9C1CBCCEF
News

No Timetable Return for Buccaneers Star Wide Receiver

By Maddox NebelMay 20, 2022
2F3B6B2C-01FE-4965-A8F8-AF3FE1CD2B9D
News

Ryan Fitzpatrick recalls not getting a handshake after beating Tom Brady

By Caleb SkinnerMay 20, 2022
USATSI_17300200
News

Tampa Bay star Vita Vea knew Tom Brady was coming back in 2022

By Dustin LewisMay 20, 2022
USATSI_17249099
News

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck offer their opinions of Tom Brady as an NFL Analyst

By Caleb SkinnerMay 20, 2022
2556E3FB-852F-4E9C-8B06-011F1EF03742
News

Did Tom Brady just share why he wanted to come back to Buccaneers?

By David HarrisonMay 19, 2022
Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs, Dallas Cowboys
News

Buccaneers Will Face Seven Top 10 NFL Offenses in 2022

By David HarrisonMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17384440
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers a favorite to land 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

By Caleb SkinnerMay 19, 2022