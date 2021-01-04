Tampa Bay Buccaneers' LB Devin White Not Expected to Play at Washington

After popping up on the Bucs' reserve/COVID-19 list, White will likely miss Saturday's Wild Card game against the Washington Football Team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians is not expecting linebacker Devin White to play in the team's Wild Card matchup Saturday night against the Washington Football Team.

White was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this past Thursday after reportedly testing positive for the coronavirus. White was one of three Bucs to appear on the list, joining defensive linemen Shaquil Barrett and Steve McLendon.

Barrett is considered to be on the reserve/COVID-19 list as only a close contact situation and should be cleared in time to play if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

NFL protocol says that players who test positive for COVID-19 would miss 10 days of activities and must be cleared to return by testing negative. Due to the fact that the Bucs play Saturday night instead of Sunday, White will not be cleared in time for the playoff game having reportedly tested positive nine days prior instead of 10.

“It looks that way right now," Arians said about White not being available. "I was not overly excited about that – it could potentially cost us a couple of players that would play on Sunday that we’re still hoping [for.]"



White leads the Buccaneers in tackles this season, with 140 total, adding nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and four pass breakups. Barrett has recorded eight sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 57 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and three defended passes in 2020.

With White now expected to be out against Washington, the Bucs might not be able to pressure quarterback Alex Smith as much if White could play. In the final three games of the regular season, only four other Bucs not named Devin White recorded a sack.

Arians was asked if he is concerned that other defensive players are not getting to the quarterback without White in the lineup.

“Devin gets a lot of free shots up the middle when you have Shaq and JPP (Jason Pierre-Paul) coming off the edge and [Ndamukong] Suh on the other side," Arians said.

"It’s a conglomeration of all the guys working together that frees Devin up. Getting Shaq back out there and getting Jason going this week – and [getting] Suh going. Lavonte [David] and Devin are capable of getting up the middle and giving some pressure, too."

While White won't be able to clear coronavirus protocol, Arians did provide an update on Barrett and McLendon, who both ended up on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with White.

Arians also shared positive news regarding cornerback Carlton Davis and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, who both missed the final regular-season game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I think Carlton should be up and going," Arians said. "Ledbetter will be very iffy. Shaq [Barrett] will be back, not sure about Stevie [McLendon] yet.”

Regardless of who plays Saturday night against Washington, Arians knows it will be a tough task getting to Smith, who has thrown for 1,582 yards and six touchdowns this season.

"It’s going to be hard to sack Alex [Smith] – he throws the ball so quickly – but we’ve got to have our hands up and maybe bat some balls down," Arians said.