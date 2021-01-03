Buccaneers vs. Falcons Inactive Lists: Carlton Davis Out for Tampa Bay

Who's in and who's out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons have released their inactive lists ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay

QB Ryan Griffin

CB Carlton Davis III

RB LeSean McCoy

TE Tanner Hudson

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Practice squad elevations: CB Herb Miller, DL Benning Potoa'e

Notably, cornerback Carlton Davis is officially out as he continues to nurse a groin injury, suffered the last time these two teams met in Week 15. Preserving Davis' health for the playoffs is in the Buccaneers' best interest, as he's been the glue in Tampa Bay's secondary this season. He's recorded four interceptions and 18 defended passes.

Running back LeSean McCoy is out without an injury designation. Considering Ronald Jones II's return to the lineup and a productive Week 16 showing for rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn, this move makes sense as Tampa aimed for more active defensive players.

Linebackers Devin White and Shaq Barrett, along with defensive tackle Steve McClendon, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and will not play.

Atlanta Falcons

WR Julio Jones

WR Brandon Powell

RB Qadree Ollison

CB Darqueze Dennard

CB Tyler Hall

TE Jared Pinkney

DT Deadrin Senat