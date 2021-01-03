Buccaneers vs. Falcons Inactive Lists: Carlton Davis Out for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons have released their inactive lists ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Raymond James Stadium.
Tampa Bay
QB Ryan Griffin
CB Carlton Davis III
RB LeSean McCoy
TE Tanner Hudson
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
Practice squad elevations: CB Herb Miller, DL Benning Potoa'e
Notably, cornerback Carlton Davis is officially out as he continues to nurse a groin injury, suffered the last time these two teams met in Week 15. Preserving Davis' health for the playoffs is in the Buccaneers' best interest, as he's been the glue in Tampa Bay's secondary this season. He's recorded four interceptions and 18 defended passes.
Running back LeSean McCoy is out without an injury designation. Considering Ronald Jones II's return to the lineup and a productive Week 16 showing for rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn, this move makes sense as Tampa aimed for more active defensive players.
Linebackers Devin White and Shaq Barrett, along with defensive tackle Steve McClendon, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and will not play.
Atlanta Falcons
WR Julio Jones
WR Brandon Powell
RB Qadree Ollison
CB Darqueze Dennard
CB Tyler Hall
TE Jared Pinkney
DT Deadrin Senat