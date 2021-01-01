Buccaneers Place Three Defenders on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without two starting linebackers and a defensive tackle against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed linebackers, inside LB Devin White and outside LB Shaq Barrett, on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Neither will play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, in Tampa Bay's regular-season finale.

Update: Defensive tackle Steve McClendon has also been placed on the COVID-19 list, per Stroud. He will also miss Sunday's game.

NFL protocol says that players who test positive for COVID-19 would miss 10 days of activities and must be cleared to return by testing negative. Should one, two, or all three of the players have their COVID-19 testing results confirmed positive, which the team could not disclose, their status could be in jeopardy for the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Stroud reports that both White and Barrett did not practice with the team on Friday.

White leads the Buccaneers in tackles this season, with 140 total, adding nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and four pass breakups. Barrett has recorded eight sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 57 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and three defended passes in 2020.

The Buccaneers plan on having running back Ronald Jones II available against the Falcons, after he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Jones missed the last two games while on the list and also suffering from a fractured pinky.