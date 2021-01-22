Buccaneers vs. Packers Friday Injury Report: Winfield Questionable, Brown Out

The Bucs won't have wide receiver Antonio Brown vs. the Packers and might be without a key defensive back on Sunday in the NFC Championship.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers have released their Friday injury reports ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game.

As reported Friday afternoon, the Bucs will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown against the Packers due to a knee injury.

Tampa Bay might also be without rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. as well. Winfield (ankle) did not participate in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Winfield did, however, practice fully on Thursday.

Winfield has had an impressive rookie season for the Bucs recording 94 total tackles, three sacks, six pass breakups, and one interception. Against the New Orleans Saints last week in the NFC Divisional Round, Winfield forced a key fumble late in the third quarter that led to a Bucs' touchdown on the next drive.

“I mean not really," head coach Bruce Arians said Friday when asked if anything surprises him Winfield's rookie season. "He was as easy of a choice as there was with his bloodlines and the way he plays. His tape was unbelievable. You know of his football intelligence and he’s such a great kid. So, really nothing there that surprised me that he’s having so much success.”

Elsewhere, running back Ronald Jones II (quad/finger) fully participated in practice for the first time this week on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Similarly, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad/ankle) also was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Bucs' defensive end Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) did not practice Friday, while safety Jordan Whitehead (knee) fully participated after being limited earlier in the week.

There were no other changes from Thursday's injury report for the Bucs.

As for the Packers, defensive end Kingsley Keke (concussion) has been ruled out for the NFC Championship after not practicing Friday. Keke was previously limited in practice.

Green Bay cornerback Kevin King (back) showed up on the injury report for the first time this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. He too did not practice Friday. Tight end Mercedes Lewis (knee) was able to fully practice Friday following a limited practice Thursday.

There were no other changes from Thursday's injury report for the Packers.