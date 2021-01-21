Buccaneers vs. Packers Thursday Injury Report: Brown a Game-Time Decision

Antonio Brown will be a game-time decision for the NFC Championship.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers have released their Thursday injury reports ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game.

Notably, Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) did not participate for the second consecutive day and is considered a "game-time decision", according to head coach Bruce Arians. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) was added to the report but practiced in full on Thursday.

There were no other changes from Wednesday's injury report, which was an approximation as the Buccaneers held a walk-through practice.

For the Packers, there were no updates other than tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) downgrading from limited to did-not-participate, and safety Will Redmond (knee) going from full to limited participation.