Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Inactive List Against the Atlanta Falcons

Here's who won't available for the Bucs in Atlanta on Sunday vs. the Falcons.

As expected, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without starting running back Ronald Jones II and left tackle Donovan Smith against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Both players were placed on the Buccaneers' reserve/COVID-19 list this past week, Jones on Tuesday and Smith on Friday. Smith had already been ruled out for Sunday's game, while Jones was never trending in the right direction.

In addition to appearing on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, Jones is dealing with a fractured pinkie finger which he suffered in the team's Week 14 win over Minnesota. He had surgery this week to insert pins into his finger and did not practice on Wednesday.

Neither Jones nor Smith appears on the inactive list because of their designation on the COVID-19 list. Offensive lineman Josh Wells will step in for Smith, similar to when Smith missed a game in Week 15 last year, while Leonard Fournette is expected to be number one back for Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, all three starting specialists, kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion, and long snapper Zach Triner are all active for the Bucs after appearing on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week. Back-up kicker Greg Joseph was elevated from the practice earlier in the week but is inactive because Succop is available for the Bucs.

Additionally, tight end Tanner Hudson and cornerback Jamel Dean, who has missed the past two games due to a concussion and a groin injury, are active for Tampa Bay.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Buccaneers on Sunday:

TE Antony Auclair

DL Khalil Davis

K Greg Joseph

QB Ryan Griffin

WR Justin Watson

As for Atlanta, the Falcons will be without star receiver Julio Jones, who will miss his second straight game due to a hamstring injury. On defense, the Falcons are without starting safety Ricardo Allen for a second straight week as well due to a concussion.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Falcons on Sunday: