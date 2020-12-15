Tampa Bay Buccaneers Place Three Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed three players on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday

Bucs' punter Bradley Pinion, kicker Ryan Succop, and long snapper Zach Triner have all been added to the list. It's not known whether if the three players tested positive for the coronavirus or if they had come in close contact with someone who was positive.

The new list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

If Pinion, Succop, and Triner are not available for Sunday's game in Atlanta, the Bucs would potentially have to turn practice squad players to fill their role.

As of Tuesday, the only other kicker already on the team's practice squad is kicker Greg Joseph, who the team protected as well. Joseph had been protected by the Bucs each week this season for this exact situation. The practice squad protection rule was put in place over the summer as the CBA was revised to give teams greater roster flexibility amid the pandemic.

Besides Joesph, the Bucs don't have a punter or true long snapper on their practice squad, but other offensive linemen could be used as an emergency snapper. Due to coronavirus protocols, it's unlikely they'll be able to sign someone prior to Sunday. There is a chance, however, the Bucs could have signed someone in the past 48 hours, if the team had been made aware of the possibility of Pinion, Succop, and Triner being added to the reserve list.

Players may be activated from the list when they are healthy, ESPN reported over the summer. A player's return is subject to medical clearance, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Succop has been nearly perfect for the Bucs this season, making 23-of-24 field-goal attempts from inside 49 yards. Overall, the veteran kicker has made 86.21% of field goals, which is the highest rate for him since 2014.

If Joseph is needed for Sunday's game, he does have some NFL kicking experience having spent a year in Cleveland and Tennessee previously. The FAU product made 17-of-20 field goals for both teams in his time there.