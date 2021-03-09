Lavonte David, Buccaneers Reach Contract Extension

Lavonte David will be sticking in Tampa Bay, after all.

David, who was set to hit free agency next week, agreed to a new two-year contract with the Buccaneers that will keep him with the team that drafted him through the 2022 season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport shared that the Buccaneers and David have been in negotiations over the past several weeks, and finalized a deal that includes $20 million in guarantees. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network adds to the report that David's contract will include three voidable years to create a manageable $3.5 million cap number in 2021.

The Buccaneers are currently projected to be $4.7 million over the 2021 salary cap, according to OverTheCap.com, after placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin and tendering four exclusive rights free agents on Tuesday afternoon. The table has not been updated to include David's contract, but based on Garafolo's report, that number could rise to $8.2 million over the cap.

Entering his tenth year with the Buccaneers since selecting him in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, David has consistently produced and led the defender through thick and through thin. This past season, playing next to second-year inside linebacker Devin White, David tallied 117 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, an interception, and six defended passes.

The University of Nebraska product and Miami, Fla. native is a three-time All-Pro selection, including first-team honors coming for David's 2013 season.

David is the first of several critical impending free agents on the Buccaneers' defense to re-sign this offseason. The Buccaneers have entered discussions on a long-term contract with edge rusher Shaquil Barrett and would like to return defensive end Ndamukong Suh, among several other depth players.