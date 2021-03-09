Tampa Bay Buccaneers Franchise Tag WR Chris Godwin

Prior to the March 9th deadline, the Buccaneers have placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin, who was a vital piece to the Buccaneers 2020 Super Bowl team, will now be back in Tampa on a one-year tender. The tag itself, which is projected to come in around $16.4 million for wide receivers, will allow Godwin to be paid amongst some of the best wide receivers in the entire league.

The fourth-year Penn State product had a productive 2020 season despite dealing with injuries along the way, hauling in 81 receptions for 1,072 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games, including the postseason. Godwin has been a steady contributor at the receiver position alongside wide receiver Mike Evans, making the duo one of the best WR duos in the entire league.

The move to tag Godwin was expected, and both sides have an interest in extension that would keep Godwin around for the foreseeable future.

With other players to re-sign such as Shaq Barrett, Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, and others, Godwin's long-term deal has been put on the backburner as general manager Jason Licht tries to return the core of the 2020 Super Bowl team first.

Back in February, Godwin made an appearance on ESPN's Good Morning Football and had the following to say about a return to Tampa.