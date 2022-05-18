Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the NFL in Explosive Offensive Plays in 2021

With all of their weapons, and Tom Brady at the helm, the current version of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not short on firepower.

Despite having experienced their fair share of injuries last season, and not the final result they hoped for, the explosive element of the Bucs' offense still managed to reign supreme over all others in the league.

Matt Bowen is a 7-year NFL veteran, and a current writer/analyst for ESPN. Yesterday, he tweeted out some of his league-wide observations after taking a closer look at some of the stats left behind from the 2021 NFL season.

Even though many people felt as though the Buccaneers left a lot on the table last season, it's obvious that the explosive element of their offense was not disrupted as significantly as it may have seemed.

The 2021 Buccaneers had a total of 92 explosive plays, which accounts for any rushing plays of 15+ yards, and any completed passes of 20+ yards.

Even with Antonio Brown in and out of the lineup for the majority of the season, and despite Chris Godwin's late-season injury, Tampa Bay still managed to collect its fair share of chunk plays on offense.

With Godwin expected back at full health early in 2022, and Russell Gage cemented into the WR3 role within the offense, there's no question that the Buccaneers' passing attack should be even stronger this year.

Not to mention, if Gio Bernard can avoid the injury bug, and third round draft pick, and pass-catching specialist, Rachaad White, can earn his way onto the field in some capacity, the Bucs' offense should be even more potent.

Throw in an impressive collection of talented, but unproven wide receivers, such as: Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden, Cyril Grayson and Breshad Perriman, and the sky really is the limit for this group in 2022.

We've still got almost four months until the 2022 season kicks off, but as the Buccaneers roster continues to take shape, and as the new additions begin to familiarize themselves with the offensive system, excitement for the upcoming season is continuing to mount.

Whether or not this offense is able to establish itself as the most explosive in the league for a second consecutive season, I'm not sure. But I'd be willing to bet that the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have more than 92 explosive plays, when it's all said and done.

