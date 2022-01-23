Buccaneers vs. Rams Divisional Round Inactive List: Tristan Wirfs Out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is set to return to the field Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Fournette did not appear on the team's inactive list, which was released less than two hours ahead of the kickoff, after being activated from the injured reserve list on Saturday.

Fournette has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has not played since Week 16.

While Tampa Bay's leading rusher is back vs. the Rams, the Bucs will be without one of their best blockers -- offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Wirfs sustained a high ankle sprain in Tampa Bay's Wild Card win over the Eagles and did not practice all week until Friday when he was limited. Wirfs had been listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, but ultimately was ruled out Sunday.

It's the first time in his career that Wirfs appears on the inactive list.

While Wirfs won't be available upfront, center Ryan Jensen is active. Jensen also suffered an ankle injury in the Wild Card game and did not practice until Friday.

He too was limited in Friday's practice but following pregame warmups, the Bucs felt comfortable with keeping active vs. the Rams.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting also returns after missing one game with a hamstring injury. He was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited in practice on Thursday.

The Bucs had already ruled running back Ronald Jones II (ankle) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (abdomen) out of Sunday's matchup.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Bucs vs. the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round:

CB Pierre Desir

WR Cyril Grayson Jr.

QB Ryan Griffin

RB Ronald Jones

WR Breshad Perriman

QB Kyle Trask

T Tristan Wirfs

The Bucs also elevated quarterback Ryan Griffin and wide receiver John Brown from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game.

As for Los Angeles, the Rams won't have starting offensive tackles Andrew Whitworth, who is out due to a knee injury.

Additionally, Rams starting safety Taylor Rapp will miss a second straight game due to a concussion. Meanwhile, Los Angeles elevated safeties Blake Countess and Eric Weddle from the practice squad on Sunday.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Rams vs. the Bucs on Sunday:

OL Tremayne Anchrum

OLB Chris Garrett

RB Buddy Howell

OLB Terrell Lewis

QB Bryce Perkins

S Taylor Rapp

T Andrew Whitworth

Howell, Rapp, and Whitworth are out due to injury, the team said.