Buccaneers vs. Rams Final Divisional Round Injury Report: Four Ruled Out

The final injury report for the NFC Divisional Round matchup between the No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and No. 4 Los Angeles Rams has been released, with four players in total being ruled out, one deemed doubtful and another five listed as questionable.

You can find a breakdown of the final report below.

As expected, the Buccaneers ruled running back Ronald Jones II (ankle) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (abdomen) out of Sunday's matchup. Neither player practiced throughout the week, and head coach Bruce Arians shared on Friday that Perriman is currently recovering from a torn muscle in his abdomen area.

In addition, wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr. (hamstring), center Ryan Jensen (ankle), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (personal) and right tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) were deemed questionable and are expected to be game-time decisions, as well as running back Leonard Fournette, who is currently on the injured reserve but has practiced throughout the week.

The Rams ruled safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) and right tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) out of Sunday's matchup and also designated running back Buddy Howell (hamstring) as questionable. None of these three players practiced throughout the week, so their designations don't come as much of a surprise.

Wide receiver Brandon Powell (ribs), linebacker Troy Reeder (ankle) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (back) reached bumped up from limited to full participation on Friday, and given their lack of an injury designation, each player is expected to suit up come Sunday.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.