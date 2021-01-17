Buccaneers vs. Saints: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-5) vs. New Orleans Saints (13-4)
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
When: Sunday, Jan. 17 at 6:40 P.M. ET
Watch: FOX
Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK
Odds: New Orleans is favored by 2.5 points, with the over/under set at 52 points according to OddsShark.
Series history: The Saints own an all-time 37-21 record against the Buccaneers. New Orleans defeated Tampa Bay twice throughout the 2020 regular season: 34-23 in Week 1, and 38-3 in Week 9. The NFC South rivals have not previously met in the playoffs.
The rundown
This season, the New Orleans Saints own a +46 point differential over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sweeping their NFC South rival from Florida across two regular-season matchups.
Will the Saints extend that differential even further in their favor on Sunday? Perhaps, but the expectation is that this game will be much, much closer than the last two. Over the last five games, Tampa Bay has averaged 35.8 points per contest as the entirety of the Bucs offense has gotten in sync.
Now, is that enough to overcome a two-game losing streak to New Orleans? It could be, but the Saints are also extremely well-rounded, ranking No. 5 in both points scored per game (30.1) and points allowed per game (21.1). One way or another, you can expect this time around to be much closer than the Weeks 1 and 9 contests.