Analysis: Buccaneers LT Donovan Smith Stepped Up When Needed Most

When he was needed most, left tackle Donovan Smith stepped up in one of the toughest matchups all year, eliminating Chase Young from being a problem in the Wild Card Round.

After being overshadowed by right tackle Tristian Wirfs for much of the year, left tackle Donovan Smith made his presence felt in Tampa's first playoff win since Super Bowl XXXVII.

Smith, who had the task of eliminating rookie Washington edge rusher Chase Young, showed out in his first career playoff game, helping the Bucs offensive line to only give up a total of three sacks and seven QB hits across 43 dropbacks against a fearsome pass rush.

Throughout the regular season, Washington posted 47 sacks and averaged 16.6 QB pressures a game (PFF).

It was evident that the number two pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was well spent. Young had made his case for Rookie of the Year, posting 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and four pass deflections. His success at Ohio State clearly transferred over to the NFL, a tall task for an elite pass rusher.

Despite his successes, Smith set the pace very early on, promptly putting Young in the dirt on the first play of the game. On Saturday, Young tallied three total tackles, with only one QB hit, two pressures, and no sacks. 62 of his 64 snaps came on the right side of the defensive line, making him Smith's priority.

Smith continued to keep Young in front of him, containing him on the edge so Brady was able to attempt 40 passes, throwing for 381 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs were also able to crank out an efficient rushing game, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

To say Young was humbled would be an understatement, especially after he went on about wanting to see Tom Brady when the Football Team clinched their respective playoff spot and the matchup was set.

It was all respect post-game though, as Brady found Young and said he had a bright future ahead of him and despite the pandemic, told Young he'd send him his jersey.

Smith found praise from his head coach Bruce Arians after his standout performance against the rookie phenom.

"He's a talented, talented guy," Arians described Smith. "I thought he blocked Chase Young as [well] as anybody's blocked him all year and we need that same level of intensity out of him this week."

The road to the Super Bowl gets no easier as the Bucs are faced with a Saints front consisting of guys like Trey Hendrickson (13.5 sacks) and Cameron Jordan (7.5 sacks). In terms of passing defense, New Orleans only ranks two spots below Washington with a total of 45 sacks.

Both edges will have to be locked down, which has been a problem for the Bucs in the past two matchups with their division rival. In both matchups this year, the Saints have had three sacks in week one and week nine. Between those two matchups, New Orleans has also combined for 13 pass deflections and 16 QB hits, which is not optimal for the 43-year-old Brady.

With the loss of right guard Alex Cappa, the role of Donovan Smith and the rest of the offensive line is now even more important if the Bucs want to make a Super Bowl run.