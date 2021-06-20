Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Positional Outlook: Wide Receiver

Over the next month until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for training camp, AllBucs plans to break down the team's roster, position by position, in order to prepare onlookers for what to watch for during the 2021 season.

This series isn't meant to turn into a projection of the depth chart, although starters at some positions will appear rather obvious. Instead, this exercise should provide insight as to which players should make meaningful contributions to a run at another Super Bowl and what the Bucs' depth looks like.

After breaking down the quarterback and running back positions previously, today we'll remain in the Buccaneers backfield by taking a look at the wide receiver position.

Buccaneers current wide receivers

Mike Evans

Chris Godwin

Antonio Brown

Scotty Miller

Tyler Johnson

Jaydon Mickens

Jaelon Darden (drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft)

(drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft) Justin Watson

Travis Jonsen

Josh Pearson

Cyril Grayson

John Franklin

T.J Simmons (signed in May as an undrafted free agent)

Starters: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown

This trio of receivers was ranked as the best pass-catching unit in the NFL heading into 2021 by Pro Football Focus. And that shouldn't come as a surprise to Tampa Bay.

Evans now stands alone as the only player in the NFL history to open his career with seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He also caught a career-high 13 touchdowns last year. If he can have a fully healthy season, he will somehow be even more dangerous in 2021.

Then there's Godwin, who finished the regular season with 840 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He led the team with the best catch rate at 77.4% during the regular season but struggled in the postseason dropping seven passes, which was nearly half of his year total (13) in just four games.

Finally, we have Brown who joined the team late last season but was able to make an impact once he got rolling. After not playing until Week 9, Brown finished the year as the highest-graded receiver on the team last year, according to PFF.

Perhaps someone like Scotty Miller or Tyler Johnson could pass Brown, who turns 33 in July. For now, it's clear this trio is one of the best in the league, and quarterback Tom Brady has plenty of targets to choose from.

Depth

Speaking of Miller and Johnson, these two are next in line in the group and round out the top five in receiving yards for the Bucs.

Miller had some special moments in 2020, first catching a 48-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13. Then in the NFC Championship, Miller hauled in a 39-yard touchdown right before halftime against the Green Bay Packers. His speed combined with his playmaking abilities makes him one of Brady's favorite downfield targets.

Like Miller, Johnson also had some memorable moments in the postseason, including a critical third-down catch against the New Orleans in the NFC Divisional Round. Johnson was targeted 10 times when the Bucs had 10-or-more yards to go on a play last season so he too is a deep threat for Brady.

RELATED: Sophomore Surge: Where Does Tyler Johnson Fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Bucs added depth drafting North Texas product Jaelon Darden in the fourth round. Tampa Bay actually traded up to get him so clearly, they wanted him. The speedster will be able to contribute on special teams right away but could eventually become a playmaker on offense too. Darden ranked second in the nation in receiving touchdowns during the 2020 season with 19.

The Rest of the Group

Beyond those top six receivers, there's a group of receivers who have some potential on offense but will mostly be used in the return game. Most of the players mentioned below will spend most of the season on the practice squad.

Let's start with Jaydon Mickens, who originally signed with the Bucs in 2019 and emerged as the team's go-to return man throughout the 2020 Super Bowl run. But he doesn't contribute much on offense, only recording five catches for 39 yards last season. Mickens, who was arrested in March, has one year remaining on his contract, valued at $920,000 in 2021.

Then there is Justin Watson. He started off the 2020 season with seven catches in the first four games. He provided solid depth early in the season, especially while Godwin dealt with injuries. But once Brown signed with the team, Watson didn't record a catch the rest of the season. It will be an uphill battle for Watson this year to make the roster.

Travis Jonsen, Josh Pearson, and Cyril Grayson all signed futures contracts with the team, which means they'll likely be starting off the season on the practice squad. In April, Bucs general manager Jason Licht specifically mentioned Jonsen as someone on the practice squad who stands out to him.

While the Bucs have shown interest in John Franklin, he missed the entire 2020 season due to a knee injury. He attended Tampa Bay's OTAs but did not participate as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Last but not least there is T.J. Simmons, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. Simmons recorded 86 receptions for 1,197 yards and nine touchdowns during his time at West Virginia. His average of 17.4 yards per catch in 2020 ranked second in the Big 12.

Final Thoughts

The Bucs return a talented group at receiver, one that should give Brady plenty of options to pick and choose from in 2021. One storyline to watch this year will be the performance of Godwin, who the Bucs franchise-tagged this offseason. If he is able to stay healthy for most of the season and perform at a high level again, he should be due for a large contract next year.

There's no question that Tampa Bay will be once again loaded at receiver and they've got the depth to back it up. It will be interesting to watch who steps up this season in a larger role, whether it will be Miller or Johnson. Finally, one more storyline to watch, especially in training camp, will be to see who works their way to the roster and perhaps surprise fans next year.

Regardless of what happens, the Bucs wide receiver room is not one to mess with during the 2021 season.