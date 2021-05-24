Sophomore Surge: Where Does Tyler Johnson Fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The fifth-round pick out of Minnesota made some nice grabs as a rookie, but what can he do in year two for the Bucs?

Buccaneers’ wide receiver Tyler Johnson may have only caught 12 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season in Tampa Bay, but he did show some flashes of his raw athleticism in 2020.

Remember that crazy catch he made on a third-down pass from QB Tom Brady against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoffs? The Bucs converted a 3rd and 11 early in the fourth quarter thanks to Johnson’s ability to create space, turn in the opposite direction, and secure the ball as he came to the ground.

Catches like those make you think, what can Johnson do for this team in year two and into the future? Where does the fifth-round pick out of Minnesota fit on this roster?

To answer the second question, Johnson is essentially the fourth, maybe even the fifth option at receiver for Brady in Tampa Bay. And that’s nothing against his playmaking abilities. He is, of course, playing behind the likes of three-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans and star Chris Godwin. Let’s not forget about Antonio Brown returning either.

Similar to his teammate Scotty Miller who always seemed to be targeted deep down the field, Johnson was targeted 10 times when the Bucs had 10-or-more yards to go on a play last season. That’s more than half of the times Johnson was targeted last season, according to Pro Football Reference.

On top of that, Johnson did seem to constantly make big catches on third down, including the play mentioned above against the Saints in the playoffs. During the regular season, Johnson caught both of his touchdowns on third down vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week Six and at the Las Vegas Raiders the following week.

So back to the first question, where does Johnson fit on this roster? It’s unlikely he will take over for Evans or Godwin as the top target for the Bucs next season, but perhaps he could move up in the depth chart past Brown. The veteran wide receiver will be turning 32 this summer and entering his 12th year in the NFL.

Whether it happens this season or down the road, Johnson should be able to become the primary third option at receiver for the Bucs in large part due to his hand skills and playmaking abilities. At 6-foot-2 206-pounds, Johnson presents a tough matchup for the average NFL cornerback, so add in his raw talent with his size, there is a ton of potential for him in Tampa Bay. The opportunity to become a future star is there.

For now, Johnson will be able to provide great depth for the Bucs and continue learning from the likes of Evans, Godwin, and Brown while occasionally catching passes from the greatest quarterback of all time in Brady. One thing is almost certain: Bucs fans need to start getting used to hearing Johnson’s name.

