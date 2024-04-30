Buccaneers Rookie Running Back Listed as 'Winner' of 2024 NFL Draft
There have been mixed opinions on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 NFL Draft haul, which saw the team bring in seven new players after a 9-8 season. They're building off a season in which they won the NFC South, even taking down the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. They've seemed to have found an identity, playing behind Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, and can now add to the team and work toward another playoff-hopeful season.
One of the seven Buccaneers' selections seems to be a great-value pick in particular. Late in the fourth round, Tampa Bay drafted Oregon running back Bucky Irving. Pro Football Focus wrote about 15 winners and losers in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Irving was listed as one of the winners.
The reason Irving was listed as a winner happens to be a few things combined. The teams that drafted running backs in the first four rounds didn't offer an opportunity to compete for the starting running back job as a rookie. The Buccaneers, however, do offer that opportunity.
"Ten running backs were selected in the first four rounds, but some of the landing spots were the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams. All five teams had running backs who ranked in the top-10 of PFF offensive grade last season," PFF wrote of the situation.
Rachaad White was a solid starting running back for the Buccaneers a season ago. The 25-year-old rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns with 272 carries in his second season, but there is plenty more to be desired from the production in the backfield. His 549 receiving yards on 64 receptions, scoring an additional three touchdowns, was a plus as a playmaker, but he can still be used as a utility backup should Irving steal the starting running back role.
"Rachaad White put up plenty of fantasy production last season, but his 68.8 rushing grade was the 11th-lowest among the 53 running backs with at least 300 snaps. Most of the bottom 10 are set for a decline in snaps this season, including two unsigned free agents," PFF continued. "The Buccaneers' other backups are Chase Edmonds and Sean Tucker, who didn’t play much better last season."
Evidently, Irving is going to be able to use OTA's and training camp to lobby for the starting job, and he's got the ability to prove to be a better rusher out of the backfield, with White being used more as a playmaker in different scenarios.
"This means Irving could have the second-best odds outside of Brooks to win his team’s starting job without any injuries among the rookie class," PFF wrote.
