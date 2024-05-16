Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Participating in NFL Accelerator Program in 2024
Not every player can coach, but some have better success teaching the game than playing it. So having that experience like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback coach Thad Lewis has is incredibly valuable.
The NFL has recognized the value some of its junior coaches bring to the game and has developed an accelerator program to try and maximize the potential of people like Lewis, and the Buccaneers are more than happy to facilitate his participation as well.
Because of this, Lewis will be one of the attendees this year at the coach accelerator program during the league's spring meetings this month in Nashville, Tennessee.
"The Accelerator serves as a platform for clubs and owners to engage with qualified coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds," the press release said. "Candidates can build relationships with club owners and executives and further develop and hone their leadership skills. To date, the program has successfully contributed to an increase in diverse candidates being interviewed for open positions, and many past participants have been promoted and hired into more senior coaching positions."
“It means a lot to be recognized by the Buccaneers organization for exposure opportunities like the Coach Accelerator program,” Lewis said via press release from the team. “Last year was an eye-opening experience being introduced to the highest decision-makers from around the league all at once. I’m excited to represent our organization again and build on those connections as I continue my growth as a coach.”
This is the fifth year the league has run the Accelerator Program in the Spring since it started in 2022 and follows the Front Office Accelerator Program that was held in December in Dallas, Texas.
