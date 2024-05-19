2024 Schedule Release: Early Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game-By-Game Predictions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a pretty successful 2023 season, and they'll look to build on that after an even more successful offseason that saw them retain all of their key star players while adding productive pieces through free agency and the NFL Draft. Below, I took a shot at predicting how the Buccaneers' season will play out:
READ MORE: LOOK: Two 2024 Buccaneers Rookies Don Red and Pewter For the First Time
Week 1 vs. Washington Commanders - W (1-0)
The Buccaneers will begin the 2024 season at home for the first time since trying to defend their Super Bowl in 2021. They will host second-overall pick QB Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in Ray Jay. With this being the rookie’s NFL debut he will get his first glimpse at a live-action NFL game and will likely take his bumps as the Bucs begin the season 1-0.
Week 2 at Detroit Lions - L (1-1)
The Bucs will head on the road in week two in a rematch of the NFC Divisional Round of the 2023 playoffs against the Detroit Lions. I highly expect this matchup to be similar to what we saw in last year’s playoff game. The Bucs will stick around and make things close, but ultimately Detroit will pull this one off late.
Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos - W (2-1)
Tampa Bay will head back home in Week 3 and will get their second rookie QB in three weeks as the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix make their way into town. Once again, the lights will be too bright for a young QB as the Bucs roll the visiting Broncos at home.
Week 4 vs. Philadelphia Eagles - W (3-1)
A classic rivalry game arises in Raymond James Stadium in Week 4 as the Philadelphia Eagles head to town. Last season, the Eagles bested the Bucs in Tampa before the Bucs got their revenge by blowing them out in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Both teams will enter this one improved from last season, but I think the Bucs will have a slight edge as they win this one on a late McLaughlin FG.
Week 5 at Atlanta Falcons - L (3-2)
The Bucs will head on the road to face division rivals the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. The NFC South runs through Tampa Bay at the moment, but with the addition of Kirk Cousins this offseason Atlanta is looking to make some noise and will do so in their first matchup against the Bucs.
Week 6 at New Orleans Saints - W (4-2)
The Bucs will have their second NFC South game of the year in Week 6 as they head to NOLA to take on the Saints. The Saints have been middle of the pack over recent years and they could even take a step back depending on the play of QB Derek Carr. Look for the Bucs to take this rivalry game on the road.
Week 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens - W (5-2)
After two road games, the Bucs return home to face off against a tough Ravens team led by Lamar Jackson. Even with how lethal their offense is, I think the Bucs can do just enough to pull off the upset at home.
Week 8 vs. Atlanta Falcons - L (5-3)
The Bucs will face the Falcons for the second time this season and it’s in the midst of their toughest stretch of the year. Coming off an emotional win over the Ravens, the Bucs drop to 0-2 against the Falcons in 2024.
Week 9 at Kansas City Chiefs - L (5-4)
The Bucs will get to face off against the defending champions in Week 9 as they take on the KC Chiefs on the road. The Chiefs are the cream of the crop and play in one of the best home environments in the league. Tampa Bay will put up a fight, but eventually drop this one.
Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers - L (5-5)
Tampa Bay will end this tough stretch against the San Francisco 49ers. At this point in the season, the team could be looking ahead to the bye week and be banged up. The 49ers are a lethal team on both sides of the ball and the Bucs just won’t be able to keep up.
Week 11 BYE
READ MORE: Pro Football Focus Identifies Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Most Underrated Player
Week 12 at New York Giants - W (6-5)
After a tough few games and the bye week the Buccaneers will get back on track in New York. The Giants aren't scaring anyone right now and I don’t expect that to change much in 2024 — the Bucs come away with a much-needed win.
Week 13 at Carolina Panthers - W (7-5)
Back-to-back away games take the Bucs to Charlotte to take on their former OC and current Panthers’ HC Dave Canales. The Panthers were the worst team in the NFL in 2023 and that will remain the status quo this year. The Bucs win handily.
Week 14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders - W (8-5)
The Buccaneers will keep their winning ways alive in Week 14 against the Raiders in Tampa Bay. The Raiders are a question mark in 2024 with unknowns at the QB position. Add in the fact that this will be the first full year for Antonio Pierce as HC and things will likely be up and down for Vegas.
Week 15 at Los Angeles Chargers - L (8-6)
The Bucs will make their longest trip of the season to LA to take on the Chargers in Week 15. The Chargers will be interesting to monitor this season under first-year HC Jim Harbaugh, but I think they likely pull a close one off against the Bucs.
Week 16 at Dallas Cowboys - W (9-6)
Another back-to-back road series for the Bucs has them taking on the Cowboys late in the season. Dallas didn’t improve much this offseason, and with it being Dak’s last season before free agency Dallas could look to pack things in if their season doesn’t pan out positively. Either way, the Bucs still look to be the better team and should walk away with a W.
Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers - W (10-6)
Much like earlier in the season, the Buccaneers should have no problem taking care of the Panthers as Carolina is still looking to find their identity as a team.
Week 18 vs. New Orleans Saints - W (11-6)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will end the season on a high note as they only lose one game after their bye week. After beating the Saints in New Orleans they will also beat them in Tampa Bay to end the regular season.
FINAL RECORD: 11-6
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.