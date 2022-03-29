Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-sign key special teams contributor

The franchise has been focused on retaining free agents throughout the month.

Another free agent is returning to Tampa Bay. 

On Monday afternoon, the Buccaneers announced that they were re-signing long snapper Zach Triner to a deal to keep him with the team for a fourth season, and possibly beyond. The exact terms of the contract aren't known at this time but Triner played on a one-year/850K deal in 2021.

The five-year veteran signed a two-year/$1.08M contract with the Buccaneers in January 2019. After replacing former long snapper Garrison Sanborn, Triner handled snapping duties for the team in all 36 games (regular season and playoffs) over the next two seasons. 

READ MORE: Miami Dolphins' head coach comments on Tom Brady trade rumor

In week one of this past season, he tore a tendon in his finger during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the injury, Triner played the remainder of the game and was perfect on the most important play of the game, kicker Ryan Succop's game-winning field goal with seven seconds remaining in a 31-29 victory.

Triner was placed on injured reserve in the wake of the injury and was out for the next nine weeks. He regained his position upon returning from surgery and started the final ten games for the Buccaneers, including two playoff contests.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski's agent provides update on his status

Tampa Bay will have competition at both kicking spots this offseason. At kicker, Succop will look to continue as the starter with a battle against Jose Borregales. Veteran punter Bradley Pinion is entering the final year of his deal. The younger Sterling Hofrichter will try to beat him out. Regardless, expect Triner to continue handling snapping duties for both units.

Stick with BucsGameday for coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

