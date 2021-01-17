Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski Not Retiring, Coming Back Next Season

Gronkowski, who says he will return next year, played in all 16 regular-season games this season in Tampa Bay for the first time since 2011.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to join Tom Brady with the Bucs this year, has confirmed he will not retire following the 2020 season and will return for another season.

"Yeah, you gotta," Gronkowski told NFL Network's Willie McGinest on Sunday when asked if he would return next year. "I feel like this team was built to win right now, it was put together this year to win right now. It always pops up in your mind, you're thinking about the future a little bit. I can definitely see this team also having a lot of talent come back and have another successful run next year, as well with me."

Gronkowski, who is in his 10th year in the NFL, played in all 16 regular-season games for the first time since 2011. In 2014 and 2015, Gronk played in 15 games, but that number lowered to only eight games played in 2016. In his final season with the New England Patriots, he played in 13 games.

Gronk caught 45 passes totaling 623 yards hauling in seven touchdowns this season for the Bucs. Head coach Bruce Arians believes Gronkowski continued to look more and more comfortable on the field as the season went on.

“I think, really, in the middle of October on it just got better and better," Arians said on Jan. 8. "I think he was kind of shocked he didn’t have any injuries – it’s been a long time since he played 16 [games]. We did our best to make sure he got through this season ready to roll in the playoffs.”

This season isn't over for Tampa Bay, which faces the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round. If the Bucs win, they'll advance to the NFC Championship and travel next week to take on the Green Bay Packers.

Gronkowski only needs one touchdown reception to surpass John Stallworth (12 from 1985- 2000) for the second-most postseason touchdown receptions in NFL history, trailing only Jerry Rice (22).

"It is time," Gronk said when asked if it's time to break the current tie with Stallworth. "We're in the playoffs. It didn't happen last week, I'm getting another chance this week... You know I'm going for that. You know we're going for that record, it's got to happen."