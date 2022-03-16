Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade for Patriots G Shaq Mason

Tampa Bay fills a need with trade for Patriots veteran Shaq Mason.

The Bucs were clearly in need of shaping up the middle of their offensive line with the retirement of Ali Marpet and losing Alex Cappa in free agency to the Cincinnati Bengals. While many thought Tampa Bay would address this issue in the 2022 NFL draft, the organization decided to stay aggressive and solve the problem before ever reaching that point of the offseason.

As reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bucs made a trade with the New England Patriots to acquire veteran guard Shaq Mason. Tampa Bay only gave up their fifth-round draft pick in this year's draft and will take on Mason's final two years of his contract, a total of $16 million. With Tom Brady coming out of retirement, he is reunited with Mason; the two spent time together from 2015-19 with the Patriots.

READ MORE: Bruce Arians' first reaction to Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers

Greg Auman of The Athletic gave some pretty interesting facts when it comes to the impact Mason will have with the team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Per Pro Football Focus, Mason was the No. 4 overall rated guard last season. This places Mason 3 spots ahead of recently retired Ali Marpet and 14 spots higher than recently departed Alex Cappa. This sure seems like an upgrade no matter which of the two positions Mason comes in and fields and ultimately appears that it saves the Bucs money when it comes to cap room.

Another interesting thing presented by Auman is the amount of career starts the Bucs will now have starting on the offensive line. Shaq Mason, Donovan Smith and Ryan Jensen have combined for a total of 299 career starts. This is a pretty amazing feat and if healthy, these guys will be the anchor of the line along with touted young gun Tristan Wirfs.

READ MORE: Bucs' teammates react to Tom Brady's return to Tampa Bay

Stick with BucsGameday for coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17480460
News

WR Russell Gage expected to sign with Tampa Bay

By Caleb Skinner2 minutes ago
USATSI_17023068
News

Rising safety Jordan Whitehead inks deal with Jets

By Caleb Skinner7 hours ago
USATSI_16836676
News

Report: Tampa Bay re-signing standout CB Carlton Davis

By Dustin Lewis12 hours ago
USATSI_17596799
News

Veteran center set to return to Tampa Bay

By Dustin Lewis13 hours ago
USATSI_16788903
News

Buccaneers free agent offensive lineman to sign with Cinncinati Bengals

By Maddox NebelMar 14, 2022
9F94F5E3-CEF0-4F0D-AE83-3105F111C262
News

Bucs' teammates react to Tom Brady's return to Tampa Bay

By Maddox NebelMar 13, 2022
USATSI_16605794
News

NFL team responds on Twitter to Tom Brady announcing return

By Nate GreerMar 13, 2022
b713e5b2c05244c49473ac11edd8cccc
News

Jalen Ramsey has a funny reaction to Tom Brady returning to the NFL

By Jon ConahanMar 13, 2022