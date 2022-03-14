Bucs' teammates react to Tom Brady's return to Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' players are making their voices heard about Tom Brady's return to the Bucs from retirement. Returning for his 23rd season the first ballot Hall-of-Famer just made a league-changing decision coming back to the Buccaneers. Last season Brady led the Buccaneers to the NFC Divisional round and threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Wide reciever Mike Evans was the first to hit social media with his reaction to Tom Brady's return to the Buccaneers. Evans caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Wide receiver Chris Goodwin keeping it cool as he posted an emoji about his quarterbacks' return. Godwin caught 98 passes for 1,103 yards and 5 touchdowns last season.

Superstar linebacker Devin White stated he wants to win another super bowl with Tom Brady.

Offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs expressed his excitement to block for Tom Brady for another season.

Safety Mike Edwards simply expresses his enjoyment about Tom Brady returning.

Only retired for 40 days the NFL Legend Tom Brady will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season as he looks to add another super bowl ring to his unrivaled resume.

