Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs Named to 2021 All-Pro Team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have broken a ton of team and individual awards during the regular season, so why not keep the trend going into the postseason?

That's exactly what happened Friday when the AP named Tristan Wirfs first team All-Pro for the 2021-2022 season. Wirfs received the most votes (37) out of all the qualifying right tackles. The Philadelphia Eagles right tackle, Lane Johnson, received the second-most votes with 10. The Minnesota Vikings right tackle Brian Johnson was the third and final right tackle to receive a vote and he received three.

Wirfs is the first Buccaneer offensive lineman to be named first team All-Pro in franchise history. He was drafted 13th overall out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft and has yet to miss a game during his career. He's also a key element in the ascension of the Bucs' offensive line.

Per Pro Football Focus, Wirfs has allowed three sacks over the course of 2,529 snaps throughout his career. That includes the Bucs' Super Bowl run, where they played three playoff games before beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, on the big stage.

Other Bucs to receive votes were: Tom Brady (16), Ali Marpet (2), Ryan Jensen (5), Vita Vea (2), Lavonte David (3), Devin White (1), Antoine Winfield Jr. (1).

