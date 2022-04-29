Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Buccaneers Targets: Best Players Available on Day 2 at NFL Draft

Trading out of the first round, the Bucs get Day 2 started, and there are some good names available.

If you stayed up late to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pick 27th in the 2022 NFL Draft, you're probably a bit disappointed in the fact you didn't get to see a player taken. 

However, you should be elated knowing your favorite team got valuable mid-round talent in one of the deepest classes we've seen in years. 

97FC157A-663A-4B1E-A1ED-1381DFBB6937

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager, Jason Licht

Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, Todd Bowles

Devin Lloyd

No. 27 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, linebacker Devin Lloyd (No. 0)

While the Jacksonville Jaguars got Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, the Bucs got picks 33, 106, and 180. 

And the honor of starting Day 2 at the NFL Draft with either a pick, or another trade. 

If Jason Licht decides to use the pick, he'll find some good talent available to add to his Super Bowl contending roster. 

On the defensive line, Houston's Logan Hall and UConn's Travis Jones are two players some speculated could get taken in the first round who will wake up Friday without an NFL team to call home. 

With Ndamukong Suh's future in question, Hall and Jones are going to be hard to pass up. 

Another Buccaneers player without a contract for 2022 is tight end Rob Gronkowski, although we know if he plays it'll be here, we don't know if he'll play. 

No tight ends were expected to go in the first round, and none did. But Trey McBride out of Colorado State has long been considered the best of the bunch, and if Licht knows something we don't, this may be a bold enough move to make. 

While McBride's availability on Day 2 isn't a surprise, there are some names we didn't expect to see still waiting at this point. 

Andrew Booth Jr

Clemson cornerback, Andrew Booth Jr.

Nakobe Dean

Georgia linebacker, Nakobe Dean

Boye Mafe

Minnesota edge, Boye Mafe

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., linebacker Nakobe Dean, and even edge rushers Boye Mafe and David Ojabo all got consistent first-round projections from some of the brightest minds in mock drafting. 

The best of the rest include names like Kyler Gordon from Washington, Jaquan Brisker, and Arnold Ebiketie out of Penn State.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

USATSI_16714508 (1)
