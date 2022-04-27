Skip to main content

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski spotted in New England Patriots gear

The two former Patriots were back in blue earlier this week.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are two of the most legendary players in the history of the New England Patriots franchise. They dominated during their respective time with the Patriots before leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

However, their love for blue hasn't waned over the two years since departing from New England. Brady and Gronkowski were recently spotted back in Patriots gear while on the set for the upcoming movie 'Eighty For Brady.'

READ MORE: Fans Get More Football for Christmas in 2022

The dynamic duo was joined by fellow former New England star, Julian Edelman. The retired wide receiver was actually the one who posted photos of the three on set before deleting them from his social media.

This is certainly a scene to reminisce on for Patriots fans. Unfortunately for them, it's only temporary for the purpose of the upcoming movie. 'Eighty For Brady' focuses on a group of friends traveling to Super Bowl LI and stars actresses such as Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

READ MORE: "Perfect" Pick for Tampa Bay According to Michael Irvin

With Edelman posting these images to social media, it's now presumed that the film will feature cameos from the trio of former Patriots stars. Brady and Edelman played crucial roles in Super Bowl LI in 2016, in which New England rallied from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons. Gronkowski, noticably spotted in a t-shirt and shorts, was on Injured Reserve at the time and didn't suit up for the game.

USATSI_15248383

Brady briefly retired earlier this offseason before returning to the Buccaneers for another championship run. Grownkowski remains unsigned while weighing his options but he's already publicly stated that if he does continue playing football, it will only be in Tampa Bay.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_15549328
News

Tom Brady takes shot at NFL teams that passed him up during 2020 free agency

By Dustin Lewis8 hours ago
USATSI_17552851
News

Byron Leftwich speaks on potential changes to Buccaneers’ offense in 2022

By Caleb Skinner17 hours ago
4FAE96A5-A61F-418B-8EB1-C81714A3D3B9
News

History of Buccaneers' First Round Pick in NFL Draft

By David Harrison17 hours ago
8974F070-A497-4D8A-8EB7-684B6B268D70
Draft

Projecting the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Collin HaalboomApr 26, 2022
USATSI_16565598
News

Rob Gronkowski has a message for Tom Brady

By Dustin LewisApr 26, 2022
Devonte Wyatt
News

NFL Draft: Buccaneers Get Their Man in Latest Predictive Mock

By David HarrisonApr 26, 2022
USATSI_17479011
News

Tom Brady and the BRADY Brand

By Caleb SkinnerApr 26, 2022
Jan 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Carolina Panthers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tom Brady confirms the age he'd play until in the NFL

By Caleb SkinnerApr 25, 2022