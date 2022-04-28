Questions the Buccaneers Can Answer on Day 1 of the NFL Draft

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select an offensive lineman like Zion Johnson, or a defensive lineman like Devonte Wyatt, or maybe a safety like Georgia's Lewis Cine?

Perhaps general manager Jason Licht will play the trade game and we won't even get spent pick by the Bucs until Friday night.

Anything can happen, and whatever does happen, will mean something. But what?

What If?...

...the Buccaneers Draft Zion Johnson

The former New England Patriots guard Shaq Mason wasn't brought in to be a starter, without some competition.

With the departures of both Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa, Ryan Jensen needs two new guys on either side of him to help hold the line against defenses looking to get into quarterback Tom Brady's grill with pressure up the middle.

Aaron Stinnie has significant experience with the current line members still on the roster, and a Super Bowl-winning start under his belt with Tampa Bay.

Mason has experience blocking for Brady but hasn't done it in pewter yet.

Once the former Patriots lineman was brought in, some saw him as a solidified starter allowing the Bucs to look elsewhere in the NFL Draft.

If Licht brings in Johnson on Day 1, I imagine both Mason and Stinnie will have to further prove themselves to hold off the Boston College standout.

...the Buccaneers Draft Lewis Cine

When Jordan Whitehead left Tampa Bay for the New York Jets in the early part of the 2022 offseason, many were sad to see him leave but happy to see him get some money in his new opportunity.

Then, it was revealed the Bucs didn't make an offer to their former fourth-round pick turned starting safety, and it was clear why Whitehead felt a bit disrespected in his "business is business" social media exit from the franchise.

Perhaps it had nothing to do with Whitehead, per se, but rather was an example of how fluid the team saw the position he played.

Since then, Tampa Bay has brought in players like Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan who figure to rotate along with Mike Edwards into Whitehead's vacated role as the situation dictates which player best suits what the defense needs.

Selecting Lewis Cine out of Georgia in the first round, however, is a clear top-shelf investment into the position.

So maybe it wasn't them, it was him.

...the Buccaneers Draft a Wide Receiver

Treylon Burks has been a popular name connected to the 27th overall pick for the Bucs. But with Chris Godwin re-signed and Mike Evans still on the roster, the position doesn't seem like it would be much of a priority here.

Add to it the free-agent signing of former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage, and some view targeting a player in this group so early as a simple waste.

Perhaps, however, it would be a sign that former Buccaneers defensive tackle Booger McFarland is right in his belief Godwin won't touch the playing field until December at the earliest, as he continues his rehab from a torn ACL suffered last season.

Selecting Burks, or any receiver, with the 27th pick would certainly cast shadows of doubt surrounding just when No. 14 will be back on the field.

Three potential picks, three questions that could be answered. Of course, these aren't the only position groups to be considered, as a defensive tackle and even tight end have been rumored to be considerations for the Buccaneers in Round 1.

However, unlike these other options, selecting a player from either group doesn't necessarily state anything definitively.

Ndamukong Suh could still come back if Devonte Wyatt is drafted, though less likely than Rob Gronkowski still signing on for another run if Trey McBride becomes the latest tight end added to the roster.

For a team without a lot of holes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have some questions to answer.

Mainly: Which player will help us win another Super Bowl, in 2022?

