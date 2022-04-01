NFL Announces Offseason Dates for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's been a whirlwind offseason for the NFL and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in particular.

The latest move has Bruce Arians moving to the front office with general manager Jason Licht and new head coach Todd Bowles stepping in as the head coach.

While Arians and Bowles are heavily connected, they aren't the same, and we know the new man in charge will be doing things his way, but what will that look like?

With the NFL announcing key offseason dates on Friday, we now know when we might get our first glimpses of what the Todd Bowles era of Buccaneers football will look like.

The league operates this period of the year in three phases, with phase one consisting of, "the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only."

Phase two is three weeks long and introduces individual and team drills for the first time while anything matching offense vs defense is done at a walk-through pace, and no team offense vs team defense is allowed.

The final phase is four weeks long and involves up to 10 days of organized team practice activities (OTAs), and while more team-centric drills are allowed, they are still to be without contact.

Only one mandatory minicamp for veterans is permitted, and it must take place during phase three of the offseason program.

The Bucs are entitled to an additional minicamp this year because of consideration for teams with new head coaches and could choose to use it as long as it happens before the NFL Draft.

From what is known now, the offseason program dates for the Buccaneers are:

First Day: April 11

OTAs: May 17-19 | May 24-26 | May 31 - June 3

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

These dates are always subject to change within certain guidelines for teams to adjust on their own, so we'll keep an eye out for those as they come from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

