Veteran running back returning to Tampa Bay on one-year deal

Excellent value signing for the Buccaneers.

Despite receiving interest from several other teams on the open market, it appears as though veteran running back, Giovani Bernard, will be returning to Tampa to play for the Buccaneers in 2022. 

It's not surprising that Bernard would draw interest from other teams. Over the course of his career – the majority of which took place in Cincinnati – he has proven to be an extremely reliable third down back . There's no denying that Gio Bernard is most lethal as a receiver coming out of the backfield, but he is also a gritty player who is vastly underrated as a blocker in pass protection.

Despite nine seasons of durable, consistent production as a running back in the NFL, Bernard's first year in Tampa probably didn't go quite as he had envisioned. He was forced to miss 5 games due to a knee injury, which further complicated his pursuit of a consistent role within a somewhat crowded backfield. Despite these challenges, Bernard still showed plenty of shiftiness when he was on the field. 

The 1-year, low risk deal that Bernard has reportedly agreed to is an absolute bargain for the Buccaneers. Although he dealt with some adversity in his first year as a Buc, there's no denying Gio Bernard showed enough juice on the field to leave everyone in Tampa wanting more. Himself included, I'm sure. 

With the return of Tom Brady, the departure of Ronald Jones to Kansas City, and a renewed expectation for Super Bowl contention in Tampa, all of a sudden 2022 looks like it could be the year for Giovani Bernard to really find his groove in Tampa.

