New 7-Round Buccaneers Mock Draft Strikes a Solid Balance

With the NFL Draft just 10 days away there are still two wild cards with their futures on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster still unknown.

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and tight end Rob Gronkowski are still unsigned as of now, with Suh seemingly wanting to return while Gronk continues to enjoy his offseason and weigh his options.

In this light, it's probably best mock drafters move forward with neither man on the team.

While this doesn't mean either position will be filled in the first round, it certainly increases the likelihood Bucs general manager Jason Licht adds talent to both at some point in the seven-round selection meeting.

If they were able to follow the blueprint laid out in Ryan Wilson's latest seven-round projections, I think most would walk away from the weekend pretty happy.

With Devonte Wyatt (DT, Georgia), Zion Johnson (OL, Boston College), Devin Lloyd (LB, Utah), and Treylon Burks (WR, Arkansas) all off the board before the Buccaneers come up at pick No. 27, Wilson has the team adding Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean to the roster.

"Simply put, Nakobe Dean is a special player," writes Wilson. "And while he played on the best defense in the country, don't get it twisted -- he didn't ride on the coattails of a dominant Georgia defensive line, Dean was a huge reason for their success. There are questions about his size and how that translates to the NFL, but his tape tells a different story."

Following the first round, Wilson then has Tampa Bay going to work at the voids left by Suh and Gronk's current absences.

In the second round, UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones joins Vita Vea and William Gholston, and in the third, tight end Cade Otton (Washington) comes aboard to backup Cam Brate along with Cade McElroy.

On Day 3, the Bucs also select running back Rachaad White (Arizona State), edge defender Christopher Allen (Alabama), and wide receiver Tre Turner (Virginia Tech).

Overall, a solid class for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to plug some holes that have become apparent this offseason while securing the future with talented young players who could be developed into future starters.

