Tampa Bay "optimistic" that Rob Gronkowski will be a Buccaneer prior to 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is drawing closer by the day and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still playing the waiting game with star tight end, Rob Gronkowski. Over the past few months, Gronkowski has publicly flirted with retirement while weighing his options for the future.

The future Hall of Famer has been adamant that if he decides to return to football, it'll only be in Tampa for another run at a championship alongside Tom Brady. Still, there is some potential concern that Gronkowski hasn't agreed to a deal with training camp coming up. The Buccaneers have no choice but to wait patiently while remaining confident the 33-year-old will don pewter and red this year according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“The people I’m talking to believe that he will play in 2022, but he has not made a firm decision,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “So the Bucs continue to wait patiently. I continue to hear that the Bucs are optimistic, that he will sign before or around training camp. But they’re giving him his space right now. Only a few people really truly know what he is going to do. He hasn’t even made a decision yet. Recently he’s played at about $8-9 million per year. He could get a bump in pay the longer he waits, if he takes a vacation, takes his time. And the Bucs know he’s stayed in shape so they’re not really worried about an extended absence right now at all.”

Though there are two drastically different paths that Gronkowski could go down, he's continued to remain in shape ahead of a possible return to Tampa Bay. Last month, he was spotted working out with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Gronkowski recently joined Brady for some work a short distance away from Raymond James Stadium.

Nothing is certain in this sport but the signs are pointing toward Gronkowski giving it another go alongside Tom Brady. Despite dealing with a plethora of injuries last year, he was able to catch 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in just 12 games. It was a step up from his stat line during the Buccaneers' run to the super bowl in 2020 when Gronkowski recorded 623 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

General Manager Jason Licht has kept the light on for Gronkowski and that bulb will keep burning until the fall. Tampa Bay has a clear need at tight end with veteran Cam Brate being the only player in the room under contract that has contributed at the professional level. Rookies Cade Otton and Ko Kieft might need to play a bigger role than expected during their first year with the Buccaneers.

