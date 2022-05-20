Tampa Bay star Vita Vea knew Tom Brady was coming back in 2022

The summer is quickly approaching and that means players are back in the building to prepare for the 2022 season. Tampa Bay already held a Rookie Mini-Camp with OTA's starting later this month. The team is set to participate in Mandatory Mini-Camp in June.

With the action picking up following the NFL Draft, players and coaches from the Buccaneers have been made available to the media. Star defensive lineman Vita Vea sat down at the mic earlier this week. During the course of his availability, Vea was asked about future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady unretiring.

In his own words, Vea stated matter of factly that he knew Brady would be back. The move didn't seem real to him at the time and he had a gut feeling that wouldn't be the end of his legendary career. It turns out he was right.

"I lowkey kinda knew. That's the thing, I knew it," Vea said. "You think about someone of that caliber to retire like that, it just didn't really seem real to me. Think about it, Tom Brady retiring and he doesn't announce it himself. He should do a farewell tour, when he does. We're about to do one for him in the locker room."

Vea is expected to step into a bigger role as an impact player and leader this season with veterans Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul likely moving on. He returned to form in 2021, posting 33 tackles, five tackles for loss, and a career-high four sacks after a leg injury kept him out for the majority of the 2020 regular season. Vea and top draft pick Logan Hall have the opportunity to create havoc in the present and the future for Tampa Bay.

The franchise currently has its eyes on its second super bowl in three years in what could also be Brady's last ride. Vea is going to do what he can alongside an experienced defense to deliver another taste of victory.

